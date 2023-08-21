MP Poverty Sparks Debate: PM Modi Says 13.5 Cr Moved Above BPL, Few Hours After Sibal Calls State As Largest Contributor Of Poverty

Pm Modi and Congress leader Kapil Sibal | Image Source: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new debate sparked in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh...and this time it is about state's poverty status. Hours after Rajya Sabha MP and ex-Congressman Kapil Sibal called Madhya Pradesh the "largest contributor of poverty" in the country citing United Nations' report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that 13.5 crore people have moved above the poverty line in five years.

PM Modi while addressing a virtual address of state's Rojgar Mela on Monday said, “The NITI Aayog report stated that 13.5 crore Indians have moved above BPL (below poverty line) category in five years. Another report on I-T Returns filed this year indicates an increase in the average income in 9 years.”

He was virtually addressing the training-cum-orientation programme of newly appointed teachers at the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Bhopal.

'People shifting from lower to upper income groups'

The PM said positive news has started coming up in the first year of "Amrit Kaal" itself, which shows the increasing prosperity and decreasing poverty.

People are shifting from lower to upper income groups, he added.

Sibal took a swipe at Amit Shah

Notably, on Monday morning the ex-Congressman had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Madhya Pradesh is the fourth poorest in the country, citing a UNDP report.

He wrote, “Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh: Foundation laid for a developed 'atma nirbhar' state. UNDP report (India): 1) 4th poorest 2) largest contributor of poverty (28.3%) 3) Below national average: literacy, infrastructure, gender gap. 'atma nirbhar'? Vyapam! Corruption!"

Sibal was taking a swipe at union home minister Amit Shah for his comments that the BJP govt replaced Madhya Pradesh's tag from 'Bimaru' state to 'developed state' and made it Atma Nirbhar.

