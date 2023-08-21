 MP Largest Contributor Of Poverty: Kapil Sibal Counters Union Min Amit Shah's Claims Of Replacing State's 'Bimaru' Tag With 'Developed'
The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, Shah had said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-Congressman and Rajya Sabha member of parliament Kapil Sibal has presented facts and data from United Nations Development Programme to counter Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that--BJP govt replaced Madhya Pradesh's tag from 'Bimaru' state to 'developed state'.

Sibal on Monday took to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, " Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh: Foundation laid for a developed 'atma nirbhar' (self-reliant) state.

Citing United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report (India), he further wrote Madhya Pradesh's rankings as:

1) 4th poorest

2) largest contributor of poverty (28.3%)

3) Below national average: literacy, infrastructure, gender gap.

"atma nirbhar' Vyapam! Corruption!" he wrote!

A day ago on Sunday, Shah had released BJP government's 'report card' of 20 years in Madhya Pradesh. He had said the BJP dispensation in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which he claimed was a legacy of the Congress regime.

The Union Minister further claimed that the BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years.

