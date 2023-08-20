WATCH: Chaos Erupts At Gwalior's Atal Auditorium Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit As BJP Minister Gopal Bhargav Denied Entry

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted at Gwalior’s Atal Auditorium on Sunday ahead of union home minister Amit Shah’s visit as Madhya Pradesh’s PWD minister Gopal Bhargav was denied entry to the venue. Angered by this, Bhargav said that he will talk to the chief minister now.

Hearing the uproar on the entry gate, the senior leaders present in the meeting reached the spot and pacified the matter after which Bhargav agreed to attend the meeting.

Security personnel stopped Bhargav from entering the venue where home minister Amit Shah is set to address BJP’s Working Committee meeting. Bhargav got angry over this and said, “I will talk to the chief minister now. What joke is this?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Security personnel apologised

Later, when the security personnel came to know that he is a minister, the police officials present at the spot apologised to him, However, this was not enough to quell the PWD minister’s anger and he started to leave the venue.

This prompted the senior BJP leaders present inside the auditorium to come out and pacify the matter. After much effort by the leaders, Bhargav agreed to attend the meeting.

Notably, Amit Shah has left from Bhopal to reach Gwalior and address the meeting. The aim of the meeting is to lay the strategy to win the Assembly polls due later this year.