 WATCH: Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back On Rahul Gandhi's 'China Has Taken Our Land' Comment; Says, 'Congress Who Gave Away 45,000 Sq Metre Land Must Retrospect'
Notably, Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Ladakh expressed concern over China encroaching upon Indian land.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hitting back on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comment that Chinese soldiers have captured Indian land in Ladakh, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked the grand old party look within as it gave away 45,000 square metres of land to China.

While talking to media he said, “The Congress who gave away 45,000 square metres of India’s land to China while chanting the slogans of Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai, must introspect within themselves.”

Notably, Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Ladakh expressed concern over China encroaching upon Indian land. He said, “Here, the concern is, of course, China has taken away the land...people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away. But, our PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here.”

Scindia loyalists rejoining Congress

Recently, BJP leader and a strong Scindia supporter Samandar Patel, re-joined the Indian National Congress on Friday, in presence of party’s state president Kamal Nath.

The magnitude of his political influence was evident as he led an impressive convoy of around 1200 vehicles, with an estimated 5000 supporters who rallied behind his decision.

