Bhopal: BJP Govt’s Report Card Is Of Failed Child: Tankha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The report card of 18 years of BJP-led government in the state is of a failed child. It is a report card of a failed child, Congress leader Vivek Tankha told media persons here on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released a report on achievements of BJP government in 18 years. The Congress leaders condemned the BJP report card and sought answers to several questions from state government. Tankha alleged that state government failed on many fronts. The welfare schemes started by the Congress government were stopped by BJP when it came to power.

“33% reservation for women was given by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Congress government gave 27% reservation to OBC. But when BJP came in power, they did not put up their claim in court and court granted stay on the reservation,” Tankha added.

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari alleged that two nephews of former national BJP president late Kushabhau Thakre died due to Covid-19 as they did not get proper treatment. “This is Kushabhau Thakre’s BJP,” he remarked. Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot said, “In 26 districts of MP, about 40 per cent of people are poor. This is the report card of BJP’s 18-year rule in the state.”

‘Hold back ticket distribution for some time’

Congress leaders who attended the meeting of election committee here on Sunday insisted that names of the party candidates for Assembly elections 2023 should be held back for few more days because it may lead to resentment similar to what BJP was facing. Apparently, resentment is brewing within BJP after party declared names of 39 candidates.

The chairman of the election committee and former chief minister Kamal Nath and election campaigning committee Kantilal Bhuria took the meeting on Sunday. At the election committee meeting, the members said tickets should not be distributed too early or too late. The candidates should get at least more than one month to prepare. The matter related to the ticket distribution of BJP was also discussed.

The names of candidates from district committees will reach Bhopal on September 4. The survey teams will also submit report to Nath. Later, names will be sent to AICC election screening committee for final decision. Bhuria said Congress leaders would be called for election campaign.