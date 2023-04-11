Bhopal: Two Rajya Sabha MPs lock horns over land of tribal people

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Rajya Sabha members – one belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and another to the Congress – have locked horns over the land of tribal people.

BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Tuesday tweeted that it was the Digvijay Singh-led government from 1993 to 2003, which gave illegal approvals for sale of lands owned by the tribal people.

Nevertheless, the tribal people will get back their lands – purchased through illegal permission – under the Panchayats Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Act. The lands, belonging to tribal people in Raghogarh will be returned to the Bheel king, Solanki said.

Reacting to Solanki’s tweet, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said Solanki should either prove his allegations within 15 days or tender an apology.

Singh said Madhya Pradesh was the first state which had implemented the PESA Act in 1998.

Solanki should go to Panna and see how the BJP leaders have occupied the plots of land belonging to the tribal people, Singh said.

A few days ago, Singh made a trip to Nimar area dominated by tribal people. Solanki’s attack on Singh is seen as BJP’s efforts to pacify the tribal people after Singh’s trip to that place.