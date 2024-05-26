 MP: Police Officials Make Surprise Inspection After CM Mohan Yadav's Directives
During the visit, senior officials checked the entry of complaints registered, accused lodged at various police lockups as well as the activities of the cops on duty.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Top police officials carried out a surprise inspection of the police stations and other areas in Madhya Pradesh following a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During the visit, senior officials checked the entry of complaints registered, accused lodged at various police lockups as well as the activities of the cops on duty. Senior IPS officers, including Sushant Saxena, who is the Inspector General (IG) of Police in Chambal region, inspected several police stations.

Police and district administration have also launched an extensive drive against the public address systems at religious places and also took down around 450 public address systems.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered strict enforcement of the ban on "unregulated use" of public address systems at religious places. The first directive of Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister was the strict enforcement against "unregulated" public address systems and DJ sounds.

On Friday, during a law and order review meeting, the Chief Minister asked the police and district administration to take prompt action against it

