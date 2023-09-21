MP: 'People Yearning To Bid Farewell To Chouhan,' Says Kamal Nath In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tearing into the ruling BJP, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the people of the state are yearning to bid farewell to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The state Congress chief along with Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing a public meeting in Patan town of Jabalpur where he also accused the Shivraj governmnt of corruption.

Talking to the reporters, Kamal Nath said that the BJP has many faces. “BJP is overturning, disintegrating, artificial, decorative and adulterated. Shivraj is throwing gimmicks while Kamal Nath is giving you guarantees. Where are we taking the state today? The corruption has spread from panchayats to the top level,” he said.

He further said that right now, Chouhan’s lie machine is running at double speed, but the voters will not be misled this time.

Surjewala calls BJP anti farmer

Meanwhile, Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala called BJP anti-farmer.

Responding to questions of CM Chouhan unveiling 108-ft tall Adi Shankaracharya statue in Omkareshwar, Surjewala said that Congress welcomes the statue of Adi Shankaracharya but Shivraj and BJP should also assimilate his ideas.

“Adi Shankaracharya is today's farmers. There are one crore youth who are looking for employment. Adi Shankaracharya is the youth, tribal and Dalit who are being tortured,” he added.

Fight for Patan ticket

On the other hand scenes of indiscipline also emerged from the venue as the party workers were seen raising slogans in favour of their favourite candidate from the Patan constituency while Kamal Nath was holding a press conference. Workers were raising slogans for tickets of Nilesh Awasthi, Shyam Sundar Babbu Yadav and Thakur Vikram Singh, whose names have figured as potential candidates from Patan.

