MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Sehore; Centre Remains Closed

Famers made queue of Aadhar Cards outside fertiliser centre in Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 200 farmers reached outside a government fertiliser centre in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore-- from where Union Agriculture Minister has been elected as the MLA back-to-back. The farmers had been waiting in the queue since 6am on Friday and even 8 hours later, the wait time remains the same.

In fact, the shop has not yet been opened. (till the time of filing this story, i.e. 2pm). Tired of the extended wait, the farmers placed their copy of farm papers and Aadhaar card in their serial number to reserve their spot in the queue.

According to information, farmers reached the fertiliser centre in the mandi early morning on Friday to collect the fertiliser for sowing Rabi crops.

However, when they reached the shop, it was closed. They waited in a queue but the centre remain closed.

Farmer Sanaullah Khan, resident of village Manakheda Mundla said that he was standing in line since 6 in the morning to collect fertiliser and it has been over six hours, and the situation remains the same. Another farmer Ramesh Malviya of village Chapari Doraha told that he has been standing in the queue for since 7 am.

SDM Tanmay Verma said that necessary action is being taken in the matter.

Earlier also, similar incidents has been reported in various parts of Madhya Pradesh like Bhind where farmers were standing outisde the fertilisers center for hours and couldn't get fertilisers.