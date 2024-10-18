 MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Sehore; Centre Remains Closed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Sehore; Centre Remains Closed

MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Sehore; Centre Remains Closed

It was reported that farmers without Aadhar card have to stand in the queue so that they won't miss a chance to get fertiliser. SDM Tanmay Verma said that necessary action is being taken in the matter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Famers made queue of Aadhar Cards outside fertiliser centre in Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 200 farmers reached outside a government fertiliser centre in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore-- from where Union Agriculture Minister has been elected as the MLA back-to-back. The farmers had been waiting in the queue since 6am on Friday and even 8 hours later, the wait time remains the same.

In fact, the shop has not yet been opened. (till the time of filing this story, i.e. 2pm). Tired of the extended wait, the farmers placed their copy of farm papers and Aadhaar card in their serial number to reserve their spot in the queue.

According to information, farmers reached the fertiliser centre in the mandi early morning on Friday to collect the fertiliser for sowing Rabi crops.

Read Also
VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Councillor Spotted Performing Obscene Moves With Female Dancer On ‘Tip Tip...
article-image

However, when they reached the shop, it was closed. They waited in a queue but the centre remain closed.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai This Weekend: From MAMI Film Festival To Krishna Das's Live, Here's All You Can Do This Weekend
Mumbai This Weekend: From MAMI Film Festival To Krishna Das's Live, Here's All You Can Do This Weekend
Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned
Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned
Shocking Video: Chhattisgarh BJP Leader’s Six-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death While Playing Badminton Outside His Aunt’s Home In Ambikapur
Shocking Video: Chhattisgarh BJP Leader’s Six-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death While Playing Badminton Outside His Aunt’s Home In Ambikapur
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out Wearing ₹17.10 Lakh Dainty Pendant & Earrings In Bandra (Photos)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out Wearing ₹17.10 Lakh Dainty Pendant & Earrings In Bandra (Photos)

Farmer Sanaullah Khan, resident of village Manakheda Mundla said that he was standing in line since 6 in the morning to collect fertiliser and it has been over six hours, and the situation remains the same. Another farmer Ramesh Malviya of village Chapari Doraha told that he has been standing in the queue for since 7 am.

Read Also
3 Dead, 5 Injured Due To Electric Shock In Madhya Pradesh During Idol Immersion Of Goddess Mahakali;...
article-image

SDM Tanmay Verma said that necessary action is being taken in the matter.

Earlier also, similar incidents has been reported in various parts of Madhya Pradesh like Bhind where farmers were standing outisde the fertilisers center for hours and couldn't get fertilisers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's...

MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Field Ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava From Shivraj's Budhni? Viral Picture Of...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Field Ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava From Shivraj's Budhni? Viral Picture Of...

Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail

Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail

MP Foundation Day Celebrations To Be Low-Key Due To Diwali; No Mega Concert At Lal Parade Ground,...

MP Foundation Day Celebrations To Be Low-Key Due To Diwali; No Mega Concert At Lal Parade Ground,...

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Urges Industrialists To Harness Madhya Pradesh's Rich Mineral Resources...

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Urges Industrialists To Harness Madhya Pradesh's Rich Mineral Resources...