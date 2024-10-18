 3 Dead, 5 Injured Due To Electric Shock In Madhya Pradesh During Idol Immersion Of Goddess Mahakali; CM Consoles Victims' Families on X
As the chariot was being brought from the stadium, it accidentally came into contact with high-tension power lines, resulting in an electric shock

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dhuma (Madhya Pradesh): Three people lost their lives, and five others were injured due to electric shock during a procession for the immersion of the idol of Goddess Mahakali in Madha Pradesh's Dhuma on Thursday.

According to information, the deceased were identified as Nilesh Kushwaha (20), son of Rakesh Kushwaha, Ravi Vishwakarma (30), son of Munnalal Vishwakarma and Mukesh Yadav (26), son of Munna Yadav. The three deceased were residents of Dhuma. While the injured were identified as Nikhil Shivhare (20), Monu Rajak (26), Ajju Vishwakarma (35), Sagar Thakur (16) and Balram Yadav (14).

A chariot carrying the 21-foot tall idol of Goddess Mahakali was to be immersed on Thursday. The procession was taking place in Dhuma. As the chariot was being brought from the stadium, it accidentally came into contact with high-tension power lines, resulting in an electric shock. The youths who were handling the chariot also got the shock.

It was reported that the idol immersion was of Sheetla Mai Mahakali Mahotsav Committee in Dhuma.

The devotees quickly informed the police and emergency services. The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Lakhnadon. Unfortunately, doctors declared three individuals dead upon arrival, while treatment for the remaining five injured is ongoing.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway.

Notably, the Sheetla Mai Mahakali Mahotsav Committee had invited artists for the Dussehra celebrations, which attracted large crowds from distant areas to witness the festivities.

Community Mourns

The community mourned the unfortunate event while demanding accountability and safety measures for future processions.

CM Provides aid to deceased families

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families on his post on X. The deceased families were also provided with financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each.

The district administration has been directed for proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

