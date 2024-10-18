 Man Dies After Being Hit by A Speeding Car In Damoh; Driver Arrested
A case has been registered against the accused driver and further investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost his life after being hit by a speeding car in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. The driver of the car fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police.

According to information, a car driver hit a scooter rider at 27th mill near Tendukheda in Damoh around 3 pm. It was reported that the car driver going towards Jabalpur from Tendukheda road, while the scooter rider was coming from Tendukheda. The scooter driver died on the spot in the accident.

Meanwhile, the car driver absconded after the accident. The impact of the collision was severe that the scooter was completely damaged. The on-lookers informed the police and police reached the spot. The police registered a case against the accused driver. The police then caught him in Patan police station area. Further investigations are underway.

The relatives of the deceased were informed. It was revealed that the deceased was a medical representative.

This tragic accident raises concerns about road safety and highlights the need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

