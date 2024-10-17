Madhya Pradesh Councillor Spotted Performing Obscene Moves With Female Dancer On ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’; Clip Viral

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): What should have been a celebratory closing ceremony at the 13-day Dussehra fair in Singoli block of Neemuch district turned into a controversy when an orchestra performance descended into obscenity.

The Nagar Parishad-organised event, meant to conclude the cultural festivities, left the village in shock as vulgar performances unfolded, with both public representatives and police officers being accused of participating in the scandal.

The fair, which featured Ramlila and Ravana Dahan in the first ten days, followed by cultural programmes from local schools and an All India Kavi Sammelan, came to a controversial end on its final night.

An orchestra show, attended by dignitaries including municipal council presidents from Jawad, Ratangarh, Sarvania, and Singoli, as well as police officials like station in-charge BL Bhabar, took a sordid turn when a female dancer performed an obscene dance to the song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”.

What transpired shocked the town. Several videos have surfaced showing councillors and police officers actively engaging in the vulgar performance.

Singoli councillor Sunil Soni, who also serves as the vice-president of the fair committee, was seen pouring water on the half-dressed dancer. Even policeman Madan Sharma, whose role was to prevent such incidents, joined in, losing control and pouring water on the dancer while dancing alongside her.

This blatant display of obscenity under the leadership of the BJP-run municipal council, which often champions its cultured image, has left the town in outrage.