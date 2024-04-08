MP: Out Of Kuno, Cheetah Veera Hunts Nilgai For Breakfast, Makes Morena Fields Its New Home; Video

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a fortnight now, female Cheetah Veera is yet to return to its enclosure in Kuno National Park. It seems the big wild cat has made Morena fields its new home now.

A day ago, cheetah Veera was spotted wandering in fields near Narela village in Jora tehsil in Morena district. For Sunday breakfast, Veera hunted a nilgai here and was spotted relishing her food.

Despite the presence of villagers, Veera has shown no signs of fear and continues to roam in the area undeterred. However, the news of Cheetah has led to a panic in the area, and locals now shut themselves in their houses after sunset.

Upon the arrival of rangers and forest officials from the Kuno National Park, Veera fled towards the mountains, leaving behind the carcass of the nilgai. Forest officials speculated that Veera would not return to the village after feasting on the prey.

Following the incident, a dedicated team of the Kuno National Park is keeping a close watch on her movement.

Local resident Jogendra Jadon said that he spotted the cheetah while tending to his fields. Veera launched an attack on the nilgai in his presence, prompting him to alert fellow villagers. Veera maintained its position near the prey for nearly an hour, instilling a sense of awe and fear among the villagers.

Ramavatar Jadon, another resident whose fields are adjacent to the site of Veera's latest hunt, said that he also saw Veera in the night, but due to the fear, he fled from the spot.