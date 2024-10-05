MP: Nursing College Bribery Scam Fallout; Admission Of 50K Nursing Students Hangs In Balance

Representative Image | National Herald

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uncertainty continues to prevail over admission of 50,000 nursing students in 2024-25 academic session as the High Court has asked CBI to re-investigate unsuitable and deficient nursing colleges following bribery scam.

The students have cracked the examination and their results were announced on September 25 last year. But they are waiting for the admission. According to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), 83,574 students had filled the examination forms.

Online examination “Pre-nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery training Section Test”(GNMTST)-2024 was held between September 9 and September 13 in 11 cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna and Sidhi.

Following the bribery scam hit the colleges, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the CBI to re-investigate 169 nursing colleges allegedly running fraudulently, but were given clean chit by the central agency earlier.

DME director Dr Jitendra Shukla said, “Around 50,000 students have cracked the nursing examination but uncertainty continues to loom over their admission as CBI is re-investigating the case following HC’s order. CBI has given clean chit to 169 nursing colleges.

CBI is going to submit a report on October 22 and thereafter any decision will be taken.” CBI in its report presented before the HC in January this year, had stated that 169 colleges were found to be suited to function, while 73 colleges lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuited. Many CBI officials were found involved in a nursing college bribery scam.