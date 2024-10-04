 Shocker! Class 9 Boy Stabbed To Death By Class 8 Student At School Gate In Madhya Pradesh; Brutal Attack Leaves His Intestines Hanging
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 9 student was allegedly stabbed to death by his junior at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The attack was so intense that his intensities were exposed. The altercation took place outside the main gate of the school between two students of class 9 and class 8.

Seeing the conflict, local residents rushed to apprehend the fleeing perpetrator. The locals caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation has begun.

According to information, the 15-year-old was identified as Rohit Chakrawarti, a resident of Natwara and the accused, Kishor, is a resident of Mehgawan village. The altercation began a day before with both of them hurling abuses at each other. Both of them were pacified by their fellow mates and the matter toned down. On Friday, at approximately 10 in the morning, they both met outside the main gate of the school.

Here, they began hurling abuses at each other. Agitated by the abuses, Kishor pulled out a knife and stabbed Rohit multiple times. Due to the stabbing, Rohit's intestines got exposed and he faced a lot of blood loss. The stabs and the intense blood loss led to his death on the spot.

Local residents apprehend the killer

Passing by local residents saw this happen. When they saw Kishor trying to run away, the residents ganged up and apprehended him. Later, police was called and he was handed over to them. A case has been registered and further investigations into the matter are underway.

