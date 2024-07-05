MP: Now, Get Ready To Pay Rs 10k Penalty For Leaving Borewell Open

IStock images

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has tabled the bill related to open borewell, which has provisioned a penalty of Rs 10,000 and criminal cases under BNS sections.

On Thursday, the state government tabled various bills in the Assembly, including borewell, Govansh and jail reforms.

For the past few years, children have been falling in open borewells, sometimes causing death. This also takes a huge amount of workforce to rescue the child.

A provision has been made, in which the informer will get reward for passing the information about open borewell to the government officials.

If the borewell is found opened, they have to pay the penalty of Rs 10,000. If someone got killed, the accused will be charged under sections of 100, 105, 106 and 110 of the BNS.

Jail reforms

The state government has proposed jammers in jails in the Jail and Correctional Services Bill-2024.

New provisions have been made in which to deal with the first timer and dreaded criminals have been proposed to be amended.

Now, the database of all the jail inmates will be computerised and it will be shared with the Central government agencies. To exchange the information an interface will be developed.

Different barracks have been proposed in which the prisoners like prisoner on judicial remand, convicted, civil prisoner, detainee and recidivist criminals will be kept.

Separate provision has been for women prisoners, transgender prisoners, women with child and men with child prisoners.

The child can live with their mother or father in the jail till the age of 6 years.

Strict provisions have been made for the prisoners who are in the prison because of their anti-national activities and for executing crime with syndicate. For them special barracks and cells will be developed.

Bill on illegal cattle transport

The state also tabled Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam-2024.

It is proposed to hand over the power to forfeit the vehciel involved in govansh transportation or govansh meat.