MP November 4 Weather Update: IMD Predicts Sharper Drop In Temperatures From November 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): November in Madhya Pradesh often sees alternating cool and warm weather, along with occasional rainfall. However, this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts lower rainfall activity. Due to reduced cyclonic circulation from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the likelihood of rain is minimal, with only sporadic cloudiness or drizzle expected in isolated areas. Madhya Pradesh’s average rainfall for November is around half an inch.

In the state, night temperatures have dropped significantly, especially in hill stations like Pachmarhi, which has recorded the lowest temperatures. As of last Saturday night, the temperature in Pachmarhi was 12.8°C, following previous nights with temperatures below 15°C. The Gwalior-Chambal region is also experiencing a marked increase in night-time coolness.

IMD Bhopal predicts a sharper drop in temperatures starting from 15 November, with cold northern winds contributing to this trend. Daytime warmth will persist in the early half of November, but temperatures are expected to fall below 30°C thereafter.

Following the departure of the southwest monsoon, the skies generally remain clear, and humidity reduces compared to October. Night temperatures continue to drop gradually. Western disturbances occasionally bring light rain to regions like Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Average temperatures hover around 30°C in the day and 15°C or lower at night.

November Temperature Trends in Key Cities

Bhopal: Night temperatures in November range between 9°C to 12°C, often dropping sharply in the second week. Historical records show a minimum of 6.1°C, recorded on 30 November 1941. November rainfall is rare, with just two occurrences in the past decade.

Indore: November brings cooler nights, with temperatures between 10°C to 12°C from mid-month onward. A historic low of 5.6°C was recorded on 25 November 1938. Daytime temperatures usually stay between 31°C and 33°C.

Gwalior: Over the past decade, Gwalior has seen night temperatures drop to 6°C, with a historic low of 3°C in November 1970. November temperatures often remain within 33°C to 35°C, with sporadic rainfall occurring in three out of the last ten years.

Jabalpur: Recent years show that minimum temperatures have dipped to around 7.8°C, with an all-time low of 3.9°C on 12 November 1989. Rainfall remains infrequent, with only two occurrences in the past decade. Daytime temperatures are typically between 30°C and 33°C.

Ujjain: November nights in Ujjain generally see temperatures between 10°C and 11°C, with an all-time record low of 2.8°C recorded on 30 November 1974. Daytime highs reach between 33°C and 35°C.