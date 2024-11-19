MP Nov 19 Weather Update: Dense Foggy Morning, Freezing Nights In State; Temperature Drops To 10°C In Gwalior, Pachmarhi & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing a surge in cold weather, with chilly winds and dense fog increasing discomfort. On Tuesday morning, Gwalior witnessed heavy fog, with visibility dropping to 500-1,000 meters.

The night temperature in Gwalior fell by 3.9 degrees to 12.3°C, marking the coldest night in November so far. Nearby regions like Datia, Bhind, Morena, and Niwari also faced foggy conditions.

The Gwalior-Chambal region is likely to see a sharper drop in temperatures over the next few days due to cold winds and fog. There is also a possibility of rain towards the end of the month, which could further enhance the chill.

Madhya Pradesh's only hill station, Pachmarhi, has experienced consistently cold nights, with temperatures dipping below 10°C three times in the past week. Nights in Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Ujjain are also colder than usual.

In Bhopal, cold winds made the morning uncomfortable, and light fog was observed. However, the minimum temperature in the city remained steady at 14°C. Other cities also recorded low temperatures, with Indore at 16.5°C, Ujjain at 15.2°C, and Jabalpur at 13°C. Pachmarhi was the coldest place in the state on Monday night, with the temperature dropping to 8°C.

Snowfall has started in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and jet stream winds are adding to the chill. Northern winds are expected to flow into Madhya Pradesh, leading to further dips in temperature. Currently, daytime temperatures are 2°C below average, and over 15 cities in the state have recorded night temperatures below 15°C.