MP Government Sanctions One National Annual Increment To Retired Government Employees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has decided to sanction one notional annual increment to government employees who retired /retiring on June 30 or December 31. This decision has been taken after reconsidering a circular issued by the finance department on March 15. This circular was issued following the direction of the court. In the wake of the verdict passed on various petitions by courts and considering the aforesaid circular, the government issued the amended directives.

It decided to give one notion annual salary increment to government employees retired or retiring on June 30. This will be given to them when their pension will be calculated in the situation of July 1 in wake of determination of their annual salary increment (of their government service period) by July 1.

Likewise, notional annual increment has been sanctioned to those employees who retired or are retiring on December 31. It has been sanctioned in the situation of calculation of pension on January 1. The pension will be calculated by January 1 on determination of their annual salary increment (of their government service period) by the date of January 1.

Apart from pension, the notional annual increment will not be considered for any other retirement benefits. The benefit of increased pension as a result of notional annual salary increment will be effective from May 1, 2023 or the following date. The increased pension will not be paid before the period of April 30, 2023.

Those who have filed writ applications in court and have been successful, the action against them will be taken ‘Res Judicata’ of previous court order. The government has accepted the consent given by the administrative department in the wake of the finance department circular issued on March 15. Res Judicata is a Latin phrase that means "a thing adjudged". It's a legal principle that prevents the same parties from relitigating a matter that has already been legally decided