Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Going To UK, Germany To Woo Investors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to visit United Kingdom and Germany from November 24 to 30. He is going there to attract the investment. This is his first foreign tour as a CM.

He will leave to London on November 24. He will visit the British Parliament in Westminster on November 25. He will also visit King’s Cross and redevelopment sites and attend a dinner programme organized by the NRI “Friends of Madhya Pradesh” in London. More than 400 NRIs will participate in dinner.

He will interact with industrialists and the High Commissioner of India Vikram K. Doraiswami at breakfast on November 26.

Moreover, he will visit Warwick University on November 27, after which he will interact with the Dean, faculty members and researchers of Warwick Manufacturing Group. Later on he will leave for Germany from Birmingham Airport and reach Munich.

After his 3 day visit to UK, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on a visit to Germany on the 28th and 29th of November. During the visit, he will attend many important events in Munich and Stuttgart.

He will hold discussions with the leaders of the Bavaria state government and the Consul General of India in Munich. He will participate in the interactive session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.