Indore Updates: MGM College Returns Documents Of PG Student After HC Order; IMC To Go For One Lakh Selfies Outside 700 Toilets

MGM College Returns Documents Of PG Student After HC Order |

MGM College Returns Documents Of PG Student After HC Order

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A legal battle for Abhishek Masih, a postgraduate (PG) student of MGM Medical College, came to an end on Monday when his original documents were returned by the institute, bringing closure to a case that highlighted issues of ragging and administrative delay.

College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit handed over Masih’s original certificates, including his Class 10, 12, MBBS marksheets, caste, internship, and provisional registration documents, along with a no objection certificate (NOC).

The handover followed a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court which had ordered the college to return the documents by November 18. Masih, represented by advocate Aditya Sanghi, had approached the HC after a prolonged struggle to retrieve his documents. According to the petition, Masih left his PG seat due to severe ragging and was subsequently unable to continue his education as the college refused to return his original certificates.

Sauchalaya Superspot: IMC To Go For One Lakh Selfies Outside 700 Toilets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to run a campaign “Sauchalaya Superspot” for encouraging residents of the cleanest city to use public toilets. As part of the initiative, the city aims to achieve an impressive milestone of collecting 1 lakh selfies outside 700 public toilets on November 19.

The residents have been advised to use public toilets and click selfies after using it and give their feedback. The IMC will collect these selfies and use them during Swachhta Survekshan-2024. Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said arrangements have been made for selfies outside the toilets in the city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola will participate in “Sauchalaya Superspot” programme near Sharda Math Sulabh Toilet (near Hotel Marriott Corporation Multilevel Parking). The number of public toilets in the city includes 78 community toilets, 234 public toilets, 150+ urinals etc. Special campaigns have been made for the maintenance and cleaning of the toilets for the day.