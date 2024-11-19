 Indore Weather Updates: Denizens Feel Chill As Day, Night Temperatures Drop Gradually
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Weather Updates: Denizens Feel Chill As Day, Night Temperatures Drop Gradually

Indore Weather Updates: Denizens Feel Chill As Day, Night Temperatures Drop Gradually

Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast more drop in night temperature for a couple of days, while the day temperature will remain close to normal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore Weather Updates: Denizens Feel Chill As Day, Night Temperatures Drop Gradually | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a gradual decrease in day and night temperatures, citizens have started feeling the chill for the last couple of days. Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast more drop in night temperature for a couple of days, while the day temperature will remain close to normal.

Due to rising humidity, the morning remained hazy on Monday in the city. “No major drop would be seen for a few days as no new western disturbance is taking place in the northern part of the country or affecting the Himalayan region.

“The city may not witness much drop in temperature and it will continue to fluctuate,” the Met officials said adding. Not only the night temperature, but the day temperature will also start to drop in the coming days due to the north-easterly winds and will go below 25 degrees Celsius by next week.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 80 Bird, 33 Butterfly Species Recorded In First-Ever Survey @ Eco Park
article-image

The weathermen added that the temperature would become stable and might increase by one or two degrees Celsius in the next couple of days but will drop again in the next couple of days. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 15.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

FPJ Shorts
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 19: PG Electroplast, Federal Bank, GMR Airports & Others In Focus
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 19: PG Electroplast, Federal Bank, GMR Airports & Others In Focus
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'My Concern Is State's Health, I Will Fight For You Until..' Says Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'My Concern Is State's Health, I Will Fight For You Until..' Says Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray
'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC Sets
'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC Sets
US Detains Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Gangster Lawrence, In California Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
US Detains Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Gangster Lawrence, In California Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man, Wife, Mother Booked For Abetting Trader’s Suicide; Two Absconding...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man, Wife, Mother Booked For Abetting Trader’s Suicide; Two Absconding...

Indore: Teen Boy Abducted, Stripped By Friend's Ex-Boyfriend

Indore: Teen Boy Abducted, Stripped By Friend's Ex-Boyfriend

Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore

In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore

Indore: 63 Structures Coming In Way Of Road Widening Project Razed

Indore: 63 Structures Coming In Way Of Road Widening Project Razed