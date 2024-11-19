Indore Weather Updates: Denizens Feel Chill As Day, Night Temperatures Drop Gradually | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a gradual decrease in day and night temperatures, citizens have started feeling the chill for the last couple of days. Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast more drop in night temperature for a couple of days, while the day temperature will remain close to normal.

Due to rising humidity, the morning remained hazy on Monday in the city. “No major drop would be seen for a few days as no new western disturbance is taking place in the northern part of the country or affecting the Himalayan region.

“The city may not witness much drop in temperature and it will continue to fluctuate,” the Met officials said adding. Not only the night temperature, but the day temperature will also start to drop in the coming days due to the north-easterly winds and will go below 25 degrees Celsius by next week.

The weathermen added that the temperature would become stable and might increase by one or two degrees Celsius in the next couple of days but will drop again in the next couple of days. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 15.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.