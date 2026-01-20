 MP News: Railways To Run Special Trains To Nanded For Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
MP News: Railways To Run Special Trains To Nanded For Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

To manage the extra rush for Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s 350th martyrdom anniversary in Nanded on January 24–25, the Railways will run two reserved special trains from Chandigarh and Hazrat Nizamuddin. The trains will pass through Bina, Bhopal and Itarsi, benefiting passengers of the Bhopal Division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Railways To Run Special Trains To Nanded For Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s 350th Martyrdom Anniversary | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the expected rush of passengers and the programmes being held in Nanded on January 24 and 25 on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ‘Hind ki Chadar’ Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the Railways has decided to operate special trains.

Passengers of the Bhopal Division will also benefit from these services.

1. Train No. 04524/04523 Chandigarh–Nanded–Chandigarh Reserved Special

Departure from Chandigarh: January 23 and 24

Departure from Nanded: January 25 and 26

Route (Major stations in Bhopal Division): Bina Jn, Bhopal Jn, Itarsi Jn

Timings at Bhopal Junction:

From Chandigarh: Arrival 21:50, Departure 21:55

From Nanded: Arrival 14:00, Departure 14:10

2. Train No. 04494/04493 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Nanded–Hazrat Nizamuddin Reserved Special

Departure from Hazrat Nizamuddin: January 23 and 24

Departure from Nanded: January 24 and 25

Route (Major stations in Bhopal Division): Bina Jn, Bhopal Jn, Itarsi Jn

Timings at Bhopal Junction:

From Nizamuddin: Arrival 22:25, Departure 22:30

From Nanded: Arrival 12:10, Departure 12:15

These special trains will halt at major stations in the Bhopal Division, providing convenience to passengers travelling to and from Nanded.

Passengers are advised to check the timetable and reservation status before planning their journey.

