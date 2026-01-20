 MP News: VIDEO Shows Datia SDM In Heated Argument With Man After Villagers Accuse Tehsildar Of ₹2 Lakh Bribe
A Datia SDM was caught ins a heated argument with a villager after locals accused a tehsildar of taking a ₹2 lakh bribe in Nargadh village. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. Villagers also alleged misbehavior with women. The administration has not issued any official statement so far.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was caught in a heated argument with a local man after villagers accused a tehsildar of taking a bribe of ₹2 lakh in Datia on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Nargadh village of Unao town area.

In the viral video, a man is seen openly accusing the tehsildar of accepting ₹2 lakh as a bribe. He makes serious allegations against the administration in front of officials and villagers.

In response, the tehsildar is heard advising the man not to make unnecessary statements.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the argument soon widened, involving the SDM and several villagers. The video clearly captures a sharp verbal exchange between the SDM and a local man, with both sides using inappropriate words.

During the dispute, when women were asked to remain quiet by the tehsildar, the matter further turned more intense.

The man alleged that the SDM abused women, which led to strong protests. Women present at the scene are seen expressing anger, saying they were spoken to in an improper manner.

The video has spread rapidly across social media platforms, creating a buzz and raising questions about the conduct of officials.

Many social media users are demanding an inquiry into the allegations made against the tehsildar and the behavior of the officials during the incident.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the district administration regarding the bribery allegations or the clash between the SDM and villagers. Authorities have not confirmed or denied the claims shown in the video.

The incident has sparked concern among locals and has once again highlighted issues related to administration-public interaction. People are now awaiting clarity and appropriate action from the authorities.

