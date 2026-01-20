MP News: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor In Datia

MP News: Father Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter In Guna District | Representational Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A special court in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia sentenced an accused to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl, on Tuesday.

The verdict was delivered by the Special POCSO Court, which also imposed a fine of ₹7k on the convict.

Special Judge Manjusha Tekam found the accused, Vikram alias Raja Rawat, son of Ramhet Rawat and a resident of Garhi village, guilty in the case. The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Sanchita Awasthi.

According to the prosecution, the victim was around 17 years old. Her family had lodged a complaint at Goraghat police station after she went to collect firewood near a well and did not return.

Suspecting that someone had lured her away, the police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation.

During the probe, the girl was traced. She told the police that she had gone to a sugarcane field without informing her family, where the accused was present.

She stayed there with him for 2 to 3 days, during which he sexually assaulted her. The accused later took her to his house.

Accused left girl near police station

After learning that a police complaint had been filed, the accused left the girl near the police station and fled. The victim was later medically examined.

The accused was arrested and subjected to medical examination and DNA-related procedures.

Based on the victim’s statement, witness testimonies and medical and forensic evidence, the court delivered the life sentence.

Similar incident reported 4 days ago

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The district court also ordered payment of ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victim.

As per case details, the incident took place in the Kotwali area on September 16, 2024.

The minor was going to a local shop when one of the accused, Nanka alias Shoaib Khan, allegedly lured her into his lane on the pretext of providing the items she intended to buy.

After she entered his house, the 2 accused commited the crime.