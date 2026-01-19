MP News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Three Men While Returning From Temple In Maihar; FIR Lodged

MP News: 14-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Three Men While Returning From Temple With Friends In Maihar; FIR Lodged | Representative Image

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by three men on Saturday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar. Police have registered a case against five individuals, including two of the victim’s friends who were present during the initial encounter.

According to reports, the victim went out to the market under the pretext of buying vegetables. On the way, she met two of her friends. They took her for a ride on a motorcycle towards a hill nearby.

The trio spent some time at a temple on the hilltop and explored places nearby. Horror unfolded on their way back from the hilltop, when they all were intercepted by three men who started molesting the minor victim. The girl's friends intervened but were overpowered by the accused and were beaten up badly.

While two of the attackers held the victim’s friends down, the third man dragged the 14-year-old behind the hill. The accused allegedly filmed the assault on a mobile phone.

The ordeal ended only when some villagers passing by noticed the suspects. Seeing the villagers, the three accused fled the scene.

Following an official complaint, the Maihar police lodged an FIR against five people, including the key accused and two of her friends who took her to a remote place. Three of the accused are in police custody; meanwhile, two of them still remain at large. Police launched an intensive investigation to nab the absconding accused

The victim was sent for a medical examination, and police are working to recover the digital evidence of the assault.

Minor raped by father

Earlier on Sunday, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her own father in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The girl's father allegedly persuaded the victim to take a shortcut through the forest. While they were walking through the forest, the father threatened the girl and forced her to remove her clothes. Out of fear, the minor obeyed. The accused then raped her and threatened to kill her if she confronted anybody.