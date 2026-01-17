MP News: Gujarat Court Sentences Aalirajpur Man To Death For 7-Year-Old Girl’s Rape | Representative Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Gujarat on Saturday sentenced a man from Aalirajpur in Madhya Pradesh to death for raping a seven-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her with an iron rod, in a verdict pronounced in around 40 days of the crime taking place.

Special POCSO judge VA Rana convicted the accused, Ram Singh Dudva

(32), a native of Aalirajpur in Madhya Pradesh, of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and aggravated sexual assault.

The court sentenced Dudva to death, considering it a “rarest of rare case”.

The incident occurred on December 4, 2025 on the outskirts of Kanpar village

near Atkot town in Rajkot. The accused kidnapped the girl while she was playing with her cousins at a farm and took her away on a bike. The girl’s parents are farm labourers.

Dudva, a father of three, took the child into a nearby bush and raped her. He also sexually assaulted her with an iron rod and left her bleeding. Police apprehended him on December 8. The accused was shot in the leg when he tried to attack cops with an iron rod.

Atkot police registered a case against him and submitted the chargesheet on December 19. The court convicted Dudva on January 12.

The DNA samples found at the crime scene had matched those of the accused, and the blood sample obtained from the rod seized during the probe was a match with the victim’s samples.

Reacting to the verdict, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi wrote on X: “Clear message from the Gujarat Government: An attack on our daughters means the end of your life....In the Atkot POCSO case, justice is delivered within just 40 days from FIR to conviction.”