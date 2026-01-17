 MP News: E-Token System Launched For Fertilisers In Mandsaur
This system will stop long queues, black marketing, and crowding at fertilizer centers. Farmers will get fertilizer based on their landholding and eligibility without any hassle. In the last two days, 69 farmers have already received fertilizers smoothly through this new system at cooperative societies across the district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: E-Token System Launched For Fertilisers In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has started an e-token system in Mandsaur district for smooth and transparent distribution of chemical fertilisers to farmers. Collector Aditi Garg explained that farmers must now obtain an e-token before collecting fertilisers.

They need to register using their Aadhaar number, Samagra ID and land details. After registration, they receive a token with a specific date and time to collect fertiliser from cooperative societies, marketing federation centres or authorised dealers.

This system will stop long queues, black marketing and crowding at fertiliser centres. Farmers will get fertiliser based on their landholding and eligibility without any hassle.

In the last two days, 69 farmers have already received fertilizers smoothly through this new system at cooperative societies across the district.

The district administration has asked all farmers to use only the e-token system for getting fertilisers. For help or information, farmers can contact their nearest agricultural extension officer or cooperative society.

This system will ensure a timely fertiliser supply to genuine farmers during both Kharif and Rabi seasons, making the distribution process fair and efficient.

