 MP News: Manasa's Drone Op Uncovers ₹40 Lakh Drug Factory, 2 Held In Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by Manasa police in a major operation that seized synthetic drugs, chemical and manufacturing equipment worth Rs 40 lakh using drone cameras.

Following the Madhya Pradesh government's zero-tolerance policy against illegal drugs, SP Ankit Jaiswal formed ten special police teams under ASP Naval Singh Sisodiya and SDOP Nikita Singh.

On Friday, while searching for absconding criminals in rural areas, police received a tip that synthetic drugs were being manufactured in a house in Khedi Dayama village. The team raided the location and caught two people.

Police recovered 585 grams of synthetic drugs worth Rs 8.60 lakh, 60 intoxicating pills, two kg poppy straw, 450 grams ganja and 30 kg raw material for making MD worth Rs 30 lakh. They also seized note-counting machines, electronic weighing scales and about 150 kg of manufacturing documents.

The arrested accused are Rahul and Govind, both from Khedi Dayama village. A third accused, Prakash son of Kishanlal Dayama, is absconding.

A case was registered under NDPS Act sections 8/15, 8/20, 8/22, and 8/28. SI Shyam Kumawat and his team played key roles in this drone-assisted operation.

