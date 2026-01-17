 MP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad

MP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad

At Maral Factory, students watched the complete process of making fabric from thread. They saw how raw materials are transformed into finished cloth products. The curious students asked many questions about the manufacturing process. Technical staff members patiently answered all their queries and explained the machinery and production steps.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Students from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad went on an educational trip under the PM Scheme on Saturday. Classes 8, 9 and 10 visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Khargone, while class 11 students toured the Maral Factory at Khalghat.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

At the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agricultural Scientist Dr Sanjeev Verma guided students around the 90-acre centre. He explained various farming topics, including medicinal plants, horticulture, animal husbandry, seed production and organic fertiliser manufacturing. Students learned about the scientific and technical aspects of modern farming methods. They listened carefully and took detailed notes during the tour.

At Maral Factory, students watched the complete process of making fabric from thread. They saw how raw materials are transformed into finished cloth products. The curious students asked many questions about the manufacturing process. Technical staff members patiently answered all their queries and explained the machinery and production steps.

The educational visits were organised and supervised by teachers CL Joshi, Rakesh Mohan Ramawat, Monika Verma, Sudarshan Dev and Gopal Gawshinde. The trip gave students practical knowledge about agriculture and industrial production, helping them understand real-world applications of their classroom lessons.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21
Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
BJP Set To Appoint First Mayor In Mumbai After BMC Election Victory, Lottery To Decide Reservation Next Week
BJP Set To Appoint First Mayor In Mumbai After BMC Election Victory, Lottery To Decide Reservation Next Week
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Rahul Gandhi Voices Bhagirathpura Anguish
Indore News: Rahul Gandhi Voices Bhagirathpura Anguish
MP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad
MP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad
MP News: Manasa's Drone Op Uncovers ₹40 Lakh Drug Factory, 2 Held In Neemuch
MP News: Manasa's Drone Op Uncovers ₹40 Lakh Drug Factory, 2 Held In Neemuch
MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs...
MP News: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces ₹1,600 Crore for Madhya Pradesh; Out Of This, Rs...
MP News: Gujarat Court Sentences Aalirajpur Man To Death For 7-Year-Old Girl’s Rape
MP News: Gujarat Court Sentences Aalirajpur Man To Death For 7-Year-Old Girl’s Rape