MP News: PM Shri KV Students Explore Agri-Science At Khargone Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Students from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad went on an educational trip under the PM Scheme on Saturday. Classes 8, 9 and 10 visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Khargone, while class 11 students toured the Maral Factory at Khalghat.

At the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agricultural Scientist Dr Sanjeev Verma guided students around the 90-acre centre. He explained various farming topics, including medicinal plants, horticulture, animal husbandry, seed production and organic fertiliser manufacturing. Students learned about the scientific and technical aspects of modern farming methods. They listened carefully and took detailed notes during the tour.

At Maral Factory, students watched the complete process of making fabric from thread. They saw how raw materials are transformed into finished cloth products. The curious students asked many questions about the manufacturing process. Technical staff members patiently answered all their queries and explained the machinery and production steps.

The educational visits were organised and supervised by teachers CL Joshi, Rakesh Mohan Ramawat, Monika Verma, Sudarshan Dev and Gopal Gawshinde. The trip gave students practical knowledge about agriculture and industrial production, helping them understand real-world applications of their classroom lessons.