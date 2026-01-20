MP News: 'Jhoote-Chappal Se Swagat...,’ Shivpuri MLA Pritam Lodhi Slams Phool Singh Baraiya Over His Shocking Remarks Linking Rape With Caste-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): After Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya made controversial comments linking rape to caste and religious beliefs, Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi strongly criticised him for his shocking remarks about women on Monday.

Reacting to the statements, Pritam Lodhi said, “Ladli behano ke liye chhintakasi bardasht nahi ki jayegi.” (such disrespectful remarks about women cannot be tolerated under any circumstances). Lodhi also targeted his opponent K.P. Singh, saying, “Ek Phool Singh Baraiya hai aur ek hamare Pichhore ka, dono hi Ladli bahno ke liye gande shabd ka istemal karte hain.”

What did Phool Singh Baraiya said?

The controversy erupted after Baraiya, in a media interview, linked rape crimes to caste and religious beliefs, claiming that women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are targeted due to a distorted “belief system” mentioned in ancient texts.

He referred to a book called Rudrayamal Tantra and alleged that some perpetrators believe committing sexual violence against women of certain castes brings spiritual rewards similar to a pilgrimage.

Baraiya’s remarks included disturbing references to group assaults, cases involving infants, and statements about women’s appearance, such as “beautiful women can distract men.” These comments drew immediate criticism and widespread outrage.

Lodhi warns of intensified protest

Pritam Lodhi warned that if such remarks continue in the future, women will be encouraged to respond strongly. He said that workers would protest openly using shoes, slippers, and even eggs to oppose such statements, so that those making such remarks understand the impact of their words.

He concluded by demanding that criminal cases be filed against anyone making offensive remarks about women, and called for immediate action against Baraiya, saying, “Ab shuddhi jute-chappalon se hi honi shesh hai.”

Lodhi expressed outrage over Baraiya’s statements during a press conference held in Pichhore, calling the comments offensive and unacceptable.