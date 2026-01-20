MP News: Man Strangled, Buried In Shivpuri Forest; Wife's Love Affair Suspected Behind Murder |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district when the body of a young man was found buried in a forest.

According to information, the incident occurred near Khati Baba temple in the Dinara police station area of Shivpuri district.

Police said the victim was allegedly strangled to death and his body was hidden in a pit covered with stones. It is suspected the murder was linked to a love affair.

The case came to light after Khilchipur police of Rajgarh district detained a suspect from Datia district and questioned him.

Based on his confession, a joint team of Dinara and Khilchipur police recovered the body from the forest. The post-mortem was conducted in Karera, and further legal action will be taken by Khilchipur police.

Victim friend had affair with his wife

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Jeevan Kumar Yadav, son of Jagdish Yadav, a resident of Bamori village in Rajgarh district. He was working as a labourer and living with his wife in the Khilchipur area.

Around 7 months ago, he became acquainted with Chhotu Thakur, a resident of Narahi village under Karera police station limits. Their friendship grew, and Chhotu frequently visited Jeevan’s home.

Police said Chhotu Thakur later developed a relationship with Jeevan’s wife, which allegedly led to the murder plot. Jeevan went missing from Khilchipur, following which his family lodged a missing complaint on January 10.

During the investigation, police checked call detail records and mobile locations. It traced his last location to the Panuha village area near the Shivpuri - Datia border.

Acting on the leads, police detained Ajay Jatav from Panuha village. During interrogation, he revealed that Chhotu Thakur, along with his associates, had called Jeevan to Panuha on January 8.

The accused then took him to a forested hill near Talveu village, made him consume alcohol and strangled him to death. The body was dumped in a pit and covered with stones to avoid detection.

Based on Ajay Jatav’s information, police recovered the body from the pit.

Further investigation is underway and the accused will be produced before the court in Rajgarh district.