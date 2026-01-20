 MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions

MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions

During the discussions, representatives of the Amara Raja Group sought information on the progress of energy storage initiatives in the state. Additional Chief Secretary for New and Renewable Energy Manu Shrivastava informed that a major battery storage project is currently operational in the Morena region of northern Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for New and Renewable Energy Rakesh Shukla and Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava met Chairman and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group, Jay Galla, on Monday, to discuss the state's renewable energy needs. Both the parties had a detailed discussion on energy storage and battery-based solutions.

The meeting focused on potential areas of collaboration for integrating renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh to address the state’s future energy requirements.

During the discussions, representatives of the Amara Raja Group sought information on the progress of energy storage initiatives in the state. Additional Chief Secretary for New and Renewable Energy Manu Shrivastava informed that a major battery storage project is currently operational in the Morena region of northern Madhya Pradesh. Through this project, electricity supply is being ensured for two hours during the evening peak period and two hours during the early morning hours.

Read Also
MP News: 'Become Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Students Of Delhi University--...
article-image

Sharing the state’s long-term strategy for providing round-the-clock renewable energy, ACS Shrivastava said that steps are being taken towards 24-hour solar power generation through integrated battery storage solutions. He clarified that all future renewable energy projects in the state are being planned with storage components, in line with Madhya Pradesh’s progressive renewable energy policy.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
'I Am Party Worker, Nitin Nabin Is My Boss': PM Modi After BJP's Youngest-Ever 'Millenial' President Takes Charge
'I Am Party Worker, Nitin Nabin Is My Boss': PM Modi After BJP's Youngest-Ever 'Millenial' President Takes Charge
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Engages Global Investors In Finance, Pharma, GCCs & Renewables At Davos WEF, Highlights Women-Led Growth
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Engages Global Investors In Finance, Pharma, GCCs & Renewables At Davos WEF, Highlights Women-Led Growth
From Infrastructure To Innovation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai 3.0 Roadmap At WEF Davos 2026 | Video
From Infrastructure To Innovation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai 3.0 Roadmap At WEF Davos 2026 | Video

The meeting also included discussions on diversifying energy storage technologies. It was informed that a pumped storage policy is being formulated in the state, with ongoing consultations with private developers. In addition, the feasibility of hybrid models such as hydro-solar and thermal-solar combinations is being evaluated, including studies on their cost structures and technical aspects.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
article-image

Future Roadmap

Both sides agreed to maintain engagement for the exchange of detailed project data, evaluation of various technological options, and exploration of potential collaboration in energy storage and advanced battery solutions aligned with Madhya Pradesh’s clean energy roadmap. The meeting underscored the state’s commitment to building a future-ready energy ecosystem focused on renewable energy, integrated storage solutions and long-term sustainable development

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CCTV Catches Mischievous Neighbour Deliberately Setting Fire At Paint Godown In...
MP News: CCTV Catches Mischievous Neighbour Deliberately Setting Fire At Paint Godown In...
MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions
MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions
MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget
MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹1 Lakh For...
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹1 Lakh For...
Madhya Pradesh January 20, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warmer Days In State; No Major...
Madhya Pradesh January 20, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warmer Days In State; No Major...