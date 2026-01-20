MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for New and Renewable Energy Rakesh Shukla and Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava met Chairman and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group, Jay Galla, on Monday, to discuss the state's renewable energy needs. Both the parties had a detailed discussion on energy storage and battery-based solutions.

The meeting focused on potential areas of collaboration for integrating renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh to address the state’s future energy requirements.

During the discussions, representatives of the Amara Raja Group sought information on the progress of energy storage initiatives in the state. Additional Chief Secretary for New and Renewable Energy Manu Shrivastava informed that a major battery storage project is currently operational in the Morena region of northern Madhya Pradesh. Through this project, electricity supply is being ensured for two hours during the evening peak period and two hours during the early morning hours.

Sharing the state’s long-term strategy for providing round-the-clock renewable energy, ACS Shrivastava said that steps are being taken towards 24-hour solar power generation through integrated battery storage solutions. He clarified that all future renewable energy projects in the state are being planned with storage components, in line with Madhya Pradesh’s progressive renewable energy policy.

The meeting also included discussions on diversifying energy storage technologies. It was informed that a pumped storage policy is being formulated in the state, with ongoing consultations with private developers. In addition, the feasibility of hybrid models such as hydro-solar and thermal-solar combinations is being evaluated, including studies on their cost structures and technical aspects.

Future Roadmap

Both sides agreed to maintain engagement for the exchange of detailed project data, evaluation of various technological options, and exploration of potential collaboration in energy storage and advanced battery solutions aligned with Madhya Pradesh’s clean energy roadmap. The meeting underscored the state’s commitment to building a future-ready energy ecosystem focused on renewable energy, integrated storage solutions and long-term sustainable development