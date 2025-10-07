 MP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play

MP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play

Preliminary investigations revealed that, the deceased was around 55–60 years old

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Narmada river of Jabalpur on Tuesday morning, creating a panic among the residents.

It was found inside a sack, with its legs tied with a rope.

The incident unfolded near Bhadpura village under Chargawan police station limits. Acting on information from local villagers, cops retrieved the body which has not been identified yet.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Quack Doctor Gives Her Injection For Cold & Cough In Sehore
article-image

Station in-charge Abhishek Pyaasi informed the matter to Superintendent of Police (SP), following which the FSL team also arrived.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Vakola Police Book 23-Year-Old Man For Derogatory Instagram Post Against Lord Ram
Mumbai Crime: Vakola Police Book 23-Year-Old Man For Derogatory Instagram Post Against Lord Ram
'Most Of The Names Added To Final List Are Of New Voters': Election Commission Informs Supreme Court
'Most Of The Names Added To Final List Are Of New Voters': Election Commission Informs Supreme Court
Bangladesh Batter Sobhana Mostary's Unique Celebration Goes Viral During BAN W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Bangladesh Batter Sobhana Mostary's Unique Celebration Goes Viral During BAN W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
How Former 'Kumari' Of Nepal Trishna Shakya Returns To Her Home: Enjoys Quality Time With Friends & Family
How Former 'Kumari' Of Nepal Trishna Shakya Returns To Her Home: Enjoys Quality Time With Friends & Family

The body, believed to be 4 - 5 days old, has been sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, the deceased was around 55 - 60 years old, had a long beard and thick hair, and was wearing only a loincloth leading police to suspect that he might have been a saint.

No fresh injury marks were found on the body, but the rope tied to the legs makes the incident suspicious.

Read Also
Indore News: ‘I LOVE PIG’ Posters Sparks Political Tension In City, Police Launches Probe
article-image

Jal Samadhi or Conspiracy?

According to local residents, many sadhus and saints perform Jal Samadhi in the Narmada River.

It was also reported that an elderly monk had taken a water bath at Saraswati Ghat on the 9th day of Navratri.

However, when police asked devotees to identify the body, they stated that it was not that same sage.

The body has been placed in the medical mortuary after the postmortem. If no one claims the body within the next 48 hours, the police will arrange for its cremation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play

MP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 19 As Two More Children Die In Chhindwara

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 19 As Two More Children Die In Chhindwara

Bhopal News: Construction Starts On City's 13-Km Blue Line Metro, 14 Stations Planned

Bhopal News: Construction Starts On City's 13-Km Blue Line Metro, 14 Stations Planned

MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana...

MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana...

MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At...

MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At...