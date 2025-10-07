MP News: Body Of Unidentified Sadhu Found In Narmada River; Police Suspect Foul Play | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Narmada river of Jabalpur on Tuesday morning, creating a panic among the residents.

It was found inside a sack, with its legs tied with a rope.

The incident unfolded near Bhadpura village under Chargawan police station limits. Acting on information from local villagers, cops retrieved the body which has not been identified yet.

Station in-charge Abhishek Pyaasi informed the matter to Superintendent of Police (SP), following which the FSL team also arrived.

The body, believed to be 4 - 5 days old, has been sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, the deceased was around 55 - 60 years old, had a long beard and thick hair, and was wearing only a loincloth leading police to suspect that he might have been a saint.

No fresh injury marks were found on the body, but the rope tied to the legs makes the incident suspicious.

Jal Samadhi or Conspiracy?

According to local residents, many sadhus and saints perform Jal Samadhi in the Narmada River.

It was also reported that an elderly monk had taken a water bath at Saraswati Ghat on the 9th day of Navratri.

However, when police asked devotees to identify the body, they stated that it was not that same sage.

The body has been placed in the medical mortuary after the postmortem. If no one claims the body within the next 48 hours, the police will arrange for its cremation.