 Bhopal News: CMRS Team To Inspect Metro Stations Next Week
Bhopal News: CMRS Team To Inspect Metro Stations Next Week

The CMRS team does two inspections of metro depots, trains and stations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
Bhopal News: CMRS Team To Inspect Metro Stations Next Week |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team is all set to arrive here next week to inspect the eight metro stations of the priority corridor. Earlier, the team visited the city on September 25 to inspect metro train and depot facilities.

After the inspection of metro stations, the CMRS team will give the sanction for commercial operation of the metro. The government intends to roll out the metro train this month itself.

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that the CMRS team could arrive any day next week.

On Tuesday, managing director of Metro Rail Corporation, S Krishna Chaitanya inspected the preparations ahead of the CMRS team visit. He took stock of the metro railway station’s entry and exit gates, escalator, control room, fire safety track, power supply system, security arrangement and lift etc.

The CMRS team does two inspections of metro depots, trains and stations. After that, it gives the permission to roll out the metro train for the public.

Insiders in the Metro Rail Corporation said that some work was still underway at three out of eight metro stations. The authorities were racing against time to complete it before the arrival of the CMRS team.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

