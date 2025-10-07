Bhopal News: Syrups With Same Formulations As Banned Ones Available With Chemists In City

MP News: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In State, Says Health Minister |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cough syrups with the same contents as the ones banned by the Madhya Pradesh Government are available in chemist shops in the city. Some of them, however, are refusing to sell them without a paediatrician prescription.

After banning ColdRif, manufactured by a Pharma Company of Tamil Nadu, the MP government, on Sunday, also banned Relife and RespiFresh TR - cough syrups manufactured by companies in Gujarat.

Enquiries with chemists in the city by this reporter revealed that while the two banned drugs are not available, others with the same formulations are.

At a medico near Hamidia hospital, this reporter was offered substitutes to the two cough syrups - Alkof Orange and Amrox-LS. The chemist of the medico, however, said that the two syrups would be sold only on the prescription of a paediatrician. “These syrups are not banned. Only, they can’t be sold for use by children below four years of age without prescription,” the chemist said.

Read Also MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 19 As Two More Children Die In Chhindwara

Another chemist at nearby medical shop said “Yes, substitutes are available but won’t be sold without a prescription, with the added information that “abhi jaanch-padtal chal rahi hai.”

On asking for Relife and RespiFresh TR at a medical store in the neighbourhood, this reporter was admonished for “not reading newspapers and not knowing that these brands have been banned.” Visdodyne was offered as a substitute to Relife. It has the same combination as Relife (Guaifenesin + Ambroxol + Chlorpheniramine Maleate).

At a medical store in New Market, Ascodex SF was offered as a substitute to Relife. “A substitute to Respifresh TR would be available by evening,” the man at the counter said.