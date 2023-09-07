MP: Nanded Express Departs Gwalior Station Without Guard On Board; Driver Ordered To Stop After 30 km In Dabra

Represtentative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of major negligence was reported at Gwalior railway station, where the driver of Nanded Express started the train without the guard on board on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It's only after driving for 30km, the driver was ordered to stop the train at Dabra, where the guard boarded and took command. The railway authorities have ordered an enquiry into the matter.

According to the information, the incident happened at 3:45 am. The Nanded Express which was being run by driver Hashim Khan was going from Sriganganagar to Nanded Sahib.

During its stoppage in Gwalior, guard Sagir Ahmed got down from the train for some work. Meanwhile, driver Hashim Khan did not even contact the guard and left with the train. After this, the guard immediately informed the officials at the station about the incident.

The train was then stopped at Dabra where the guard reached with the help of another train. Here, the train guard took command and the train was dispatched.

Train delayed by one hour

However, this whole episode caused a one hour delay in the train’s schedule.

Talking about the matter, Railway Jhansi Division PRO Manoj Kumar Singh said, “This incident happened late at night. Later the guard was sent to Dabra by another train after which the Nanded Express was dispatched. The matter will be investigated.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)