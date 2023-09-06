 Madhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj

Principal of government Lal Bahadur college, Lalchand Rajput was invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj | FP Photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Like every other year, a teachers’ day felicitation ceremony was organised in Sironj town of Vidisha this year too, on Tuesday, official sources said.

Those teachers who were posted at the government schools in Sironj and Lateri towns, and have been exempted from services, were felicitated on the occasion. Principal of government Lal Bahadur college, Lalchand Rajput was invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

He said on the occasion that as teachers, we are public servants and thus, we must discharge our duties conscientiously. We are like the engines of a train, on which all the other bogies are dependent.

Sub divisional officer Harshil Choudhary, who was presiding over the programme, said that a teacher, if does not pay heed to his salary and discharges his duties with immense honesty, is a boon to the society.

Such teachers will build a stronger and a literate nation, he added. MLA Umakant Sharma was also present at the event, who opined that there is no such way in the world, by doing which a disciple would be able to pay off his teachers’ debts. Other teachers of Sironj and Lateri towns were also present on the occasion.

Read Also
MP: Over 2 Lakh Devotees To Reach Husain Tekri For Chehallum In Jaora
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Poisons Two Infant Sons To Death Before Suicide Bid

Man Poisons Two Infant Sons To Death Before Suicide Bid

CEC On One Nation, One Election: EC’s Job Is To Conduct Polls In Five Years

CEC On One Nation, One Election: EC’s Job Is To Conduct Polls In Five Years

Surjewala, Nath Brainstorm On Poll Campaign Strategy

Surjewala, Nath Brainstorm On Poll Campaign Strategy

District Status To Maihar BJP MLA's ‘Thanks’ To CM, Nath Creates Ripples

District Status To Maihar BJP MLA's ‘Thanks’ To CM, Nath Creates Ripples

Attack On BJP's 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra,' Neemuch Incident Was Not Over Land Acquisition: Forest...

Attack On BJP's 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra,' Neemuch Incident Was Not Over Land Acquisition: Forest...