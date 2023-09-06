Madhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj | FP Photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Like every other year, a teachers’ day felicitation ceremony was organised in Sironj town of Vidisha this year too, on Tuesday, official sources said.

Those teachers who were posted at the government schools in Sironj and Lateri towns, and have been exempted from services, were felicitated on the occasion. Principal of government Lal Bahadur college, Lalchand Rajput was invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

He said on the occasion that as teachers, we are public servants and thus, we must discharge our duties conscientiously. We are like the engines of a train, on which all the other bogies are dependent.

Sub divisional officer Harshil Choudhary, who was presiding over the programme, said that a teacher, if does not pay heed to his salary and discharges his duties with immense honesty, is a boon to the society.

Such teachers will build a stronger and a literate nation, he added. MLA Umakant Sharma was also present at the event, who opined that there is no such way in the world, by doing which a disciple would be able to pay off his teachers’ debts. Other teachers of Sironj and Lateri towns were also present on the occasion.

