MP: Over 2 Lakh Devotees To Reach Husain Tekri For Chehallum In Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Over two lakh devotees are expected to reach the world-famous religious place Husain Tekri Sharif in Jaora town under Ratlam district to observe Chehallum, which is observed after 40 days of Muharram by the Muslim Shia sect.

According to Hussain Tekri managing committee chairman Rauf Mohammad Qureshi and secretary Bale Khan, Muslims, especially, Shias, from all over the world, are expected to throng here to observe Chehallum.

Large-scale arrangements have been made in view of the security and convenience of the devotees. Apart from the establishment of a police outpost, drone surveillance would also be established.

The unique aspect of the mourning is that devotees would walk on embers (burning coal) at 10 pm on September 6 as a part of the annual congregation. Chehallum rituals are held 40 days after Muharram which signifies the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain and his family members at Karbala.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional officer Anil Bhana and tehsildar Leena Jain said that revenue department staff including naib tehsildar, revenue inspector and patwari have been deployed in view of the arrangements.

Notably, Husain Tekri, a famous shrine in Jaora town, was built in the 19th century by the Nawab of Jaora.

