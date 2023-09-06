Bhopal: Contaminated Water, Poor Sanitation Posing Health Threats To GMC Students | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor hygiene and sanitation, contaminated water supply in hostels of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal are affecting the health of the medical students, some of whom have landed in hospital.

One of hostel inmates - undergraduate medical student - has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he developed Hepatitis A. His condition is reported to be stable.

Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has blamed poor sanitation and contaminated water supply for the ill health of students. After the students raised the matter the GMC administration convened an urgent meeting of hostels’ authorities and instructed them to look into the issues plaguing the hostels.

JUDA media cell in-charge Dr Kuldeep Gupta claimed that many students living in hostels have fallen ill due to poor sanitation and hygiene. “Dirty washrooms and toilets are a glaring example of poor sanitation. Also water being supplied to the hostels seems to be contaminated.

Overhead water tank remains open but the hostel authorities are least concerned. One of the medical students has landed in ICU after he developed hepatitis A,” said Gupta.

GMC dean Dr Salil Bhargava told Free Press, “A meeting of the hospital authorities was convened and instructions were given to ensure clean water supply, and hygiene in the facilities.

Instructions have also been given for maintaining proper sanitation in washrooms, toilets. A new hostel building is also in the pipeline.” Speaking about undergraduate students admitted in ICU, the dean said that he is down with viral fever and his condition is stable.