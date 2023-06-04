MP: Muslim man excluded from community for applying tilak to Hindu neighbour in Damoh

Arif Shah along with his family |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim family was boycotted by their own community after a man applied tilak to a Hindu man’s forhead in Damoh district, according to media reports.

Victim Arif Shah allegedly lodged a complaint after the incident with district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Acting upon his complaint, the SP warned the community of strict legal actions in case of further boycott on Sunday. Currently, the issue has been resolved, claimed the regional SP.

The complainant hails from Tejgarh village under jurisdiction of Tejgarh police station. He is the neighbour to a Hindu family with whom he was interacting during election season when he applied a tilak on the Hindu man’s forhead.

This action of Arif created an outrage among the community after which other members, along with their leader, excluded Arif and his family from the community.

Arif also complained to the SP that the community never involved him in their gatherings or functions. They did not show-up even when he called them over food for religious brethren when his mother passed away. This caused him a great loss.

Following the allegation, the Additional SP called everyone involved in the matter and advised them and settled the problems in person. It has been made clear to everyone that whoever is responsible will face strict punishment if such an instance happens again.

Police will continue to monitor the situation and efforts will be implemented to ensure that similar occurrences do not persist in the future.

