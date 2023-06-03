 Madhya Pradesh: Ailing prisoner dies on way to hospital in Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Ailing prisoner dies on way to hospital in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Ailing prisoner dies on way to hospital in Morena

Forty-eight-year-old Pramod Bhadauriya, resident of Bijauriya under Surpura police station in Bhind district, was sent to jail on July 19 last year.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Joura (Morena): A prisoner being taken to hospital died on the way on Saturday morning, official sources said.

The officials of the jail and the district administration informed the family members of the prisoner about his death.

Forty-eight-year-old Pramod Bhadauriya, resident of Bijauriya under Surpura police station in Bhind district, was sent to jail on July 19 last year.

After he was charged with committing a fraud, he was presented before the court.

The judicial magistrate first class sent the accused to jail. At 4:30am on Saturday, when he complained of chest pain, the jail officials sent him to the community health centre.

After examining the prisoner, the doctors declared him dead. The wife and children of the prisoner live in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Youth stoned to death, face burnt to hide identity in Morena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ailing prisoner dies on way to hospital in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Ailing prisoner dies on way to hospital in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up man for refusing to give money in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up man for refusing to give money in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Youths arrested for riding bike at railway station in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Youths arrested for riding bike at railway station in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner reviews progress of schemes in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner reviews progress of schemes in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with cash, ornaments worth Rs 7L from empty house in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with cash, ornaments worth Rs 7L from empty house in Gwalior