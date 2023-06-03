Madhya Pradesh: Ailing prisoner dies on way to hospital in Morena

Representative Image

Joura (Morena): A prisoner being taken to hospital died on the way on Saturday morning, official sources said.

The officials of the jail and the district administration informed the family members of the prisoner about his death.

Forty-eight-year-old Pramod Bhadauriya, resident of Bijauriya under Surpura police station in Bhind district, was sent to jail on July 19 last year.

After he was charged with committing a fraud, he was presented before the court.

The judicial magistrate first class sent the accused to jail. At 4:30am on Saturday, when he complained of chest pain, the jail officials sent him to the community health centre.

After examining the prisoner, the doctors declared him dead. The wife and children of the prisoner live in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.