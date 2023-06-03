Madhya Pradesh: Youth stoned to death, face burnt to hide identity in Morena

Ambah (Morena): A youth was stoned to death and the face burnt to hide his identity, the police said on Saturday.

The police registered a case and began an inquiry to identify the youth.

According to sources, some friends of the youth murdered him, though the reasons for the crime could not be immediately learnt.

The Ambah police got a tipoff that the body of a man with his face burnt was found in the thick bushes of Jharan Ka Pura village on Saturday.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police said the youth had been murdered near a well, on the wall of which the stains of blood were found. A piece of stone stained with blood was also found near the well.

A few villagers said some youths were seen making food near the well late Friday night.

Rice, spices and other items were found near the well, so the police said people known to the youth may have committed the crime.

Since the murderers made efforts to hide the evidence by burning the victim’s face, they washed the place where the murder was committed with water of the well.

Afterwards, the killers dragged the body 200 meters away from the spot of the murder with the help of a two-wheeler.

Two mobile phones of the youth were lying near the body. The mark of snake was found on his right hand, which indicates that the youth was associated with a Dalit community, the police said.

Some people were called to the mortuary to identify the youth. On the other hand, a few youths belonging to some families left their houses on Friday night.

In-charge of Ambah police station Vinay Yadav said that the murder case would soon be worked out and that the suspects were being questioned.

Read Also Bhopal: ECI instructs to remove officers who are posted for more than 3 years in one district