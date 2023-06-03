Bhopal: ECI instructs to remove officers who are posted for more than 3 years in one district

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the state government to change the officers who are posted in one district for three years and completing their term on January 31, 2024.

The poll panel also started its preparations for the Assembly elections, which will be held in the end of this year in MP, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telengana. The EC has also directed that all transfers, postings of officers covered under the instructions shall be done and compliance reports by the Chief Secretary and the DGP with details of action obtained from the departments concerned and offices of state government shall be furnished to the Commission by July 31,2O23.

The ECI has decided that no officer connected directly with the elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district of posting if the officer has completed three years in that district during last four (4) years or would be completing 3 years on or before, January 31,2024. While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted.