Madhya Pradesh: Students turn robbers, attack Gwalior man on bike at gunpoint to steal cash worth over ₹1 lakh; arrested

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Eight students of the Shri Ram college in Madhya Pradesh turned robbers, and were later arrested by the Morena police for carrying out looting Vinay Keshwani, a local businessman, on the National Highway on Tuesday. The police are currently searching for the fugitive suspect.

On May 20, Gwalior resident and businessman Vinay Keshwani filed a complaint at the Noorabad police station narrating the crime that took place. Vinay was identified as a pharmaceutical businessman and owner of a medicine shop near Huzrat Pul in the state.

SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan revealed that the student-robbers attacked him on a bike to snatch his money bag. It was noted that the incident took place when Keshwani had come with Medical Rep. Amit Chelani on a bike to collect dues from the manager of a medical store.

"When he was returning home on his bike and crossed the city of Morena, two bikers on Bullet bikes followed him on the route, and later tried to intercept by placing their bike alongside. However, Vinay accelerated his bike to escape any unlikely incident," Chauhan told media.

It was further noted that the robbers didn't step back and rather called their partners to assist them for succeeding in the act. Chauhan added, "As they reached near Karua Cut, two masked persons were standing on the road with a bullet bike and a pistol in their hands. They brutally assaulted Keshwani and his accompany at gunpoint and snatched the bag full of money worth Rs 1, 10, 000 from Vinay's hands."

During a police interrogation, the culprits were identified as students of the same college (Shri Ram College) and had attempted in the crime to fulfill personal wants. All eight students, identified as Amardeep Tomar, Rocky Tomar, Sameer Jatav, Amit Tomar, Rahul Tomar, Jayram Tomar, Pradeep Tomar, and Raunak Tomar, were arrested by the police team following Vinay's complaint.