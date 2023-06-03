 Madhya Pradesh: Farmer electrocuted, angry locals block road with body
MPHRC seeks report within a month

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old farmer, Ramsingh, was electrocuted to death on Thursday in Kitukhedi village under Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district.

While irrigating field, he came in contact with live electricity wire.

Angry farmers and locals blamed power distribution company for its failure to implement safety measures. They later blocked Jharda bus stand route placing Ramsingh’s body on a cot.

Later, revenue and police officials reached the spot arrived to assess the situation and assured of assistance to victim’s family

However, local Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia demanded Rs 25 lakh instead of Rs 4 lakh as greater compensation and a government job for a family member.

He highlighted repeated accidents and fatalities caused by the negligence of senior officials of the power distribution company and stressed on effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, on Friday Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has now intervened and issued a notice to the Power distribution regional company and Western Zone Superintendent Engineer in Mandsaur. The commission demanded a comprehensive report within a month. It also said that legal heirs of the deceased farmer Ramsingh should be informed about the compensation amount.

