MP Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 9 Lakh Register, Just 250 Get Jobs; 20k Under Training In 7,500 Industries

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 250 youth so far have got jobs after completing their apprenticeship under Madhya Pradesh Government’s “Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana”.

The scheme, launched in June 2023 by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was meant to provide on-the-job training to youth in the industries so as to enhance their employability and help them secure jobs. The registrations under the scheme began in September 2023 and a total of around nine lakh youth registered themselves.

Of them, around four lakh applicants completed the formalities and to date, 20,000 are under training in 7,500 industries. Of them, 700 have completed their apprenticeship and around 250 have got jobs in the same or other industries. About 31,000 industries based in Madhya Pradesh and other states have associated themselves with the scheme.

Under the scheme, an agreement is signed between the state government, the industry concerned and the student-apprentice. The industry would give the apprentices on-the-job training and pay a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month to Class 12 pass candidates, Rs 8,500 to ITI certificate holders, Rs 9,000 to graduates and Rs 10,000 to those having higher qualifications.

The scheme is meant for domiciles of Madhya Pradesh in the 18-29 years age group. The industry concerned has to pay just 25 per cent of the stipend and the rest is paid by the government.

Director, Directorate of Skill Development Harshika Singh, told Free Press that the general perception is that this scheme is meant to give jobs. “That is not so. It is aimed at providing work experience to the youth along the lines of the National Apprenticeship Act,” she says, adding that “Most of the apprenticeships are for a period of one year. So far 700 have completed their training and 250 have got jobs.” Most of the apprentices have been absorbed in manufacturing industries.

“We are in the process of compiling the details of the youth who have got jobs including the nature of work, pay package etc so that we can handhold them in the future, too,” the director says.

She said that the schemes are a running scheme. “By May this year, around 2,000 apprentices of the second batch had begun their training,” Singh says, adding that the aim is to ensure that 2,000-3,000 youth begin their apprenticeship every month.