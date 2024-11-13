MP: Morning Swim In Hiran River Turns Tragic For 5 Friends; 2 Venture Deep & Drown To Death, Others Rescued

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two tweens drowned to death and three others were rescued while swimming in the swollen Hiran River in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Jabalpur's Patan area.

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Patel, Uday Burman. Their friends-- Raj Raikwar, Kanisth Rathore, and Sudip Raikwar, were rescued with the help of local divers.

Police have recovered the bodies of deceased boys and have conducted a postmortem. The bodies have been handed over to the respective families.

A case has been registered in Patan police station. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

According to information, on Tuesday, five boys in the age group of 10 to 13 years, went for a swim into the nearby Hiran river in Jabalpur's Patan area. Excited, the boys ventured into deep waters, where Kartik Patel and Uday Burman were caught by the strong current and drowned to death. The other three-- Raj Raikwar, Kanisth Rathore, and Sudip Raikwar, swam further to help their friends, but in vain. Seeing the young boys struggling, a local diver Guddu Burman entered the waters swiftly and rescued the three.

He re-entered the water to rescue Kartik and Uday, but both boys were unresponsive when pulled from the river.

Bodies sent for Post Mortem

Postmortem for the deceased boys were conducted on Wednesday, and their bodies were handed over to their grieving families. Kartik, a private school student, is survived by a younger sister and an elder brother, while Uday, a Class 9 student at a government school, leaves behind an elder brother.

Patan police have lodged a complaint and have opened a case for the same. Further investigation into the matter is underway.