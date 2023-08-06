MP Monsoon Update: Flood Threat In Rewa, Home Guard-SDERF on Alert; Monsoon Activity In The Eastern Part Of MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water level surge continues in rivers and streams of Madhya Pradesh owing to the incessant rainfall in the state.13 gates of Bakia Barrage in Satna had to be opened on Saturday. Due to this, the risk of flood has increased in the Terai region of Rewa. Collector Pratibha Pal has deployed home guards and SDERF teams. DRC teams are already deployed in Jawa, Tyonthar and Sohagi.

Water Surge In Bundelkhand Rivers

Other than that, rivers Ken, Dhasan, Urmil and Singri in Chhatarpur district have been swelled-up due to persistent rainfall in Bundelkhand for the past three days.

8 Gates Of Bargi Dam In Jabalpur Opened Till Date

The water level in Narmada river is also increasing due to release of water from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. The water level of the river crossed 957 feet on Sunday morning at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram. The alarm level is 964 feet and the danger level is 967 feet.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that the low pressure area is around Rewa and Satna. A trough is also active over South-East Uttar Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation has also formed over Gujarat. Due to this, the activity of monsoon continues.

There may be moderate to heavy rains in Rewa division in the next 24 hours. The skies would remain clear in other districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain. There may also be light rain.

15% more rain in eastern part of MP

Madhya Pradesh has received overall 13% more rainfall than normal since June 1. According to IMD Bhopal, the eastern part has still received 15% excess rainfall, while the western part has received 11% excess rainfall.

Districts Receiving Highest Rainfall

Narsinghpur has received more than 35 inches of rain. In Seoni-Mandla, the figure crossed 32 inches.

In Chhindwara, Dindori, Jabalpur, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Raisen the figure is 28 inches or more.

Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Katni, Panna, Shahdol, Umaria, Betul, Bhind, Dewas, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha have received more than 24 inches of rain.

Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Damoh and Niwari have received 20 inches or more of rain.

Weather In Madhya Pradesh For Next 24 Hours

Moderate to heavy rain: Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli and Panna.

Thunderstorm conditions: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari.

Light rain: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch , Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar.

Weather Condition In 5 Big Cities Of MP

Bhopal: The weather will be clear. There may be drizzle at some places.

Indore: There is no alert for heavy rain. Due to moisture there may be light rain in some areas.

Gwalior: It will be cloudy here. Lightning is also predicted to fall.

Jabalpur: The weather will be clear. There are chances of rain in the division.

Ujjain: Light rain may occur. Drizzle may also occur in Mahidpur, Nagda, Tarana, Badnagar of the district.

