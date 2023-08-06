Madhya Pradesh: Agitating Congress Workers Taken Into Custody, Released In Singrauli | Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers staged a sit-in on Saturday demanding the arrest of BJP legislator Ram Lallu’s son Vivek Vaish for shooting at and injuring a tribal youth on Thursday.

The police, however, took the Congress workers into custody and released them 10 kilometres away from the city. The Congress workers said that the police could not arrest the BJP legislator’s son and the agitation would continue till the culprit is arrested.

Police station in charge of Baidhan Udai Karihar said that the Congress workers were blocking traffic causing problems to commuters, so they were taken into custody and released, but no action was taken against them.